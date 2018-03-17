Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFour skiers feared dead after Swiss avalanche

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Four people were feared dead Saturday after an avalanche hit the Swiss ski area of Vallon d'Arbi, with one body already recovered and rescue workers searching for three others.

Police in Valais canton said that search operations continued until 3:30 am (0230 GMT) on Saturday, then resumed after a break at 9:00 am.

"During the night, one body was recovered. The formal identification process is ongoing," the police statement said.

Those still missing were identified as a Swiss citizen and two French nationals.

Vallon d’Arbi is a route best suited to skilled skiers, which is sporadically closed for safety reasons. Tourism sites recommend visitors ski with a guide.

Police said the route was open at the time of Friday's avalanche.

The accident is the latest in a series of fatal incidents affecting skiers in Switzerland this season, with a series of avalanches killing three in the Swiss Alps last month.

More about Switzerland, Accident, Avalanche
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Turkish Cypriots vow to stand firm in island gas dispute
India's Silicon Valley faces man-made water crisis
Rohingya returnees won't be kept in camps 'forever': Myanmar official
New speed record for quantum computers
NASA to go forward with 'Gateway' at expense of telescope
Malaysia warns Rohingya crisis could pose security risk
Artificial intelligence identifies gender from a smile
Baby Donald Trump causes a stir in Afghanistan
Russia expels 23 British diplomats in spy poisoning row
Facebook suspends Trump linked data firm