Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFour family members of Strasbourg gunman released: prosecutors

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Four family members of the gunman who went on a deadly shooting spree at a popular Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg were released from custody on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Three more people close to the attacker Cherif Chekatt, who was shot dead by police on Thursday, were still being held, it said.

But his parents and two of his brothers were freed "due to the lack of incriminating evidence at this stage", the prosecutor's office added.

More than 700 French security forces had been hunting for 29-year-old Chekatt since Tuesday night's bloodshed, in which four people died -- the latest in a string of jihadist attacks to rock France.

France's interior minister on Friday dismissed a claim by the Islamic State (IS) group that it was responsible for the attack.

Police have been focusing their investigation on whether Chekatt had any help in carrying out his attack or while on the run.

Cherif Chekatt is suspected of killing three people and injuring 13 in an attack on Strasbourg'...
Cherif Chekatt is suspected of killing three people and injuring 13 in an attack on Strasbourg's Christmas market
Handout, FRENCH POLICE/AFP

In an interview broadcast on Saturday evening, a man identified as Cherif Chekatt's father said his son had become a follower of IS.

"He would say Daesh is fighting for a just cause," the man, named as Abdelkrim Chekatt, told France 2 television, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

"I told him 'Forget about Daesh, don't listen to what they say. Don't you see the atrocities they commit?'"

He added that he had had no knowledge of the attack.

"If he had told me about his plans, I would have reported him to the police, that way he would have not killed anyone or been killed himself," the man said.

More about France, Attack, Police
More news from
Latest News
Top News
BMJ study — Parachutes don't save people who fall out of planes
Review: Darlene Love and Bryan Adams rock 'The View' with holiday classic
B.C. government and First Nations to phase out 17 fish farms
Review: Michael Easton delivers on 'Eighteen Straight Whiskeys' book Special
The Cure headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2019
Improving AI by assessing where your eyes will look
Protesters march against Italy's tough new anti-migrant law
Astonishing diamond found in Canada's Northwest Territories
Nations inch towards climate deal at marathon UN summit
U.S. sees quantum computing an AI as an 'emerging threat'