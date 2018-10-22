Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFour earthquakes strike off Canada's west coast

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Four earthquakes -- measuring from 4.9 to 6.8 magnitude -- struck in quick succession off Canada's west coast late Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the first 6.6 tremor, at 10:39pm (0549 GMT Monday), was located 135 miles (218 kilometers) southwest of Port Hardy -- a small municipality on the northeastern tip of British Columbia's Vancouver Island -- and 355 miles northwest of Seattle.

The second stronger quake, measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale, occurred 122 miles southwest of the Canadian town more than half an hour later, at 11:16pm.

Six minutes later, a third 6.5 magnitude tremor was registered 138 miles southwest of Port Hardy -- before a weaker 4.9 quake was recorded in the same place 14 minutes after that.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries, and no tsunami warnings were issued.

The region is located near the Cascadia subduction zone, a mammoth fault line that lies offshore, stretching from northern Vancouver Island to Northern California in the United States.

More about Canada, Quake
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Meet James Salvato: 2018 'Best Singer from Long Island' winner Special
A congestion free future will require blockchain
Op-Ed: Apple CEO asks that Bloomberg retract report on Chinese spying
Artificial intelligence — Who is responsible for the outcomes?
French teen charged over brandishing fake gun at teacher
Salmonella outbreak hits Washington and five provinces in Canada
Dangerous Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexico
Prince Harry goes solo on royal tour as pregnant Meghan rests
Swim team braves pollution to dive into Gaza waters
Trudeau: Canada could scrap Saudi defense deal over rights