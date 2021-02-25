Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFour die in Sweden after falling through ice on lake

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Four people were killed when they fell through the ice on a lake in southern Sweden on Thursday, police said, as the country experiences a spell of unseasonably mild weather.

Four men aged between 65 and 75 were found in a hole in the ice on Savsjo lake, south of the town of Jonkoping, and could not be resuscitated after being pulled out of the water, a local police spokesperson told AFP.

The exact circumstances of the incident were yet to be determined, she said.

Accidents caused by people walking across unstable ice are common in Sweden, but it is rare for the death toll to be so high.

After several weeks of intense cold throughout most of the country, which drew walkers to frozen lakes and estuaries, parts of Sweden have seen a rapid hike in temperature over the past few days.

A national heat record for February was set on Thursday, according to the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute.

A temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius (62.2 degrees Fahrenheit) was registered in Kalmar, in the southeast of the country.

More about Sweden, Ice, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Biden stepping in to address semiconductor shortage
Op-Ed: Atlantic Ocean major currents at risk of collapse
William Sadler opens up about 'Alice Fades Away' thriller Special
Can liquid natural gas help to 'green' shipping?
Somare, PNG's 'father of the nation', dead at 84
Rap hit rattles leaders of communist Cuba
France's Six Nations clash with Scotland off after new player virus case
Why do some people need a day time nap? The science of siestas
Sean Lew opens up about 'II,' daily motivations, and digital age Special
Lyle Workman talks about 'Uncommon Measures' album, Todd Rundgren Special