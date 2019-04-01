Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFour dead after suspected food poisoning at French retirement home

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Four residents at a retirement home in southern France have died and over a dozen others were sickened in a suspected case of food poisoning, officials said Monday.

Twenty-two people at the Cheneraie residence in Lherm, a town south of Toulouse, began showing symptoms including vomiting after dinner on Sunday, police said in a statement.

Fifteen of the 82 residents at the site remained in serious condition.

The meals involved have been kept for analysis, the regional health agency said, and residents were being questioned about what they ate.

"We suspect food poisoning because these events occurred after the meal," deputy prosecutor Marie-Paule Demiguel told BFM television, adding that the kitchens at the residence would also be investigated.

The site, open since 2006, operates under licence from the French government but is run by the private firm Korian, which claims to be the largest network of retirement homes in Europe, with over 800 sites in five countries, representing 78,000 beds.

More about Social, alimentation, enqute, Services, sant
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Time to ban glitter? A microplastic risk
Review: Ava Max empowering on smash pop single 'Sweet but Psycho' Special
China canola ban adds to Trudeau's troubled China relations
How the Fourth Industrial Revolution will shift our world
Four years on, migration crisis stokes desperation on Greece's Lesbos
Meet Pawel Wojciechowski: 2019 European Champion pole vaulter Special
Gina Tognoni parts ways with 'The Young and The Restless'
British MPs seek new path for Brexit after deal rejected again
It's OK to use the word 'racist' or 'racism' if it fits
Japan's Emperor Akihito ends reign marked by modernisation