Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFour dead, 21 hurt in Poland building collapse

Listen | Print
By AFP     11 hours ago in World

Four people were killed and 21 were injured when a building collapsed Sunday in the town of Poznan in western Poland, firefighters said.

They said they did not expect to find further victims from the collapse, which was thought to be the result of a gas explosion.

The collapse was thought to be caused by a gas explosion
The collapse was thought to be caused by a gas explosion
Jakub Kaczmarczyk, PAP/AFP

"According to our calculations, our measuring equipment and our rescue teams, there should not be anyone else in the rubble," said national rescue service chief Leszek Suski.

He said 40 people were in the building when it collapsed at 7:50 am (0650 GMT).

"It was provisionally determined that it could have been a gas explosion," the firefighters' spokesman told TVN24 television.

More about Poland, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Max Frost discusses new single 'Good Morning,' Pepsi commercial Special
Review: Chase Sansing will melt your heart with 'Begins With You' single Special
Snowpack levels in western U.S. show 'dramatic' decline
Review: Renaud Lavillenie wins gold at 2018 World Indoor Championships Special
Interview: Autonomous vehicles are being trained to "see" faster Special
Review: Sam Kendricks claims silver at 2018 World Indoor Championships Special
3D printing advantages for dentistry
Op-Ed: As conspiracy theories spread, YouTube cracks down on far-right
Leaving troubles behind, Netanyahu to meet with 'true friend' Trump
Review: Jim Breuer hilarious at The Paramount as part of residency show Special