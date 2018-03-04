Four people were killed and 21 were injured when a building collapsed Sunday in the town of Poznan in western Poland, firefighters said.

They said they did not expect to find further victims from the collapse, which was thought to be the result of a gas explosion.

The collapse was thought to be caused by a gas explosion Jakub Kaczmarczyk, PAP/AFP

"According to our calculations, our measuring equipment and our rescue teams, there should not be anyone else in the rubble," said national rescue service chief Leszek Suski.

He said 40 people were in the building when it collapsed at 7:50 am (0650 GMT).

"It was provisionally determined that it could have been a gas explosion," the firefighters' spokesman told TVN24 television.