Peru's former president Alberto Fujimori was released from hospital on Friday after his latest bout with illness, a local TV news channel reported.

In contrast to the chronically-ill Fujimori's previous hospital exits, neither of his high-profile children, Kenji and Keiko, were at his side when security guards wheeled him out of Lima's Centenario clinic.

His doctor, Alejandro Aguinaga, said on Thursday the 79-year-old was disturbed by the feud between his politically ambitious children, engaged in a public power struggle for his political mantle.

"It's clear that a situation of this nature bothers him a lot," Aguinaga said.

Fujimori was hospitalized with a stomach infection and dehydration on Wednesday.

He waved at journalists but made no comment as he boarded a vehicle that took him to his home in eastern Lima.

Keiko Fujimori, 42, has run twice for president, and heads the main opposition Popular Force party.

But Kenji, 37, is gathering momentum with his own party and is a possible candidate for the presidency in 2021.

Both Fujimori siblings have accused the other of corruption, in cases being investigated by prosecutors.

Their father, president from 1990-2000, was controversially pardoned in December by then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski while serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses.

In February, a court ordered him to stand trial over the 1992 killings of six farmers, ruling that the pardon did not give him immunity.