Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFormer NATO leader Rasmussen considered for Nobel committee

Listen | Print
By AFP     12 hours ago in World

In a controversial move, a conservative Norwegian party said Wednesday it is considering former NATO secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen as its choice to sit on the committee which awards the Nobel Peace Prize.

The anti-immigration Freedom Party (FrP) said former Danish prime minister Rasmussen, 64, who headed the Western military alliance from 2009 to 2014 and notably as Danish premier was a keen supporter of the 2003 Iraq war, was among eight to 10 potential choices.

"We do not comment on the candidates we are in touch with but it is correct that his name is among those proposed to the nomination committee" by the FrP, committee chairman Morten Wold told AFP, adding the decision would be made in the coming fortnight before the body convenes.

In line with the wishes of prize creator Alfred Nobel, who died in 1896, the Norwegian parliament elects the committee based on parties' strength in the assembly, giving the FrP the right to supply one of the five members.

Nobel said in his will that the nine million kroner ($1.13 million, 912,000 euro) prize should be awarded “for the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.”

The FrP last year put forward its controversial former leader Carl I. Hagen, known for hardline rhetoric on immigration, sparking a storm of protest among other parties.

Parliament ultimately ruled that Hagen was ineligible to sit on the committee because he was an alternate lawmaker.

If Rasmussen were chosen he would be the first non-Norwegian on the committee but the Nobel Institute says the rules do not bar foreigners.

Seating a former leader of a military alliance would likely raise eyebrows, but Institute director Olav Njolstad told AFP that the Committee "does not have an opinion on persons chosen by parliament."

The Norwegian daily Aftenposten said some FrP members had voiced opposition to Rasmussen.

More about danemark, Award, paix, Nobel, norvge
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Now defeated, Iraq's most feared jihadists await their fate
Ethiopia's leading opposition figure warns of unrest if dialogue fails
Interview: k.d. lang talks North American 'Ingénue Redux' tour Special
Meet Ashley Budinick: Dance captain of 'Sesame Street Live!' Special
US calls for South Sudan arms embargo after failed truce
Cars, castles and communism: things to know about the Czech Republic
Benedict Cumberbatch will host 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards
Canada gets behind Emerging Renewable Power Program
Larry Nassar, a sexual predator disguised as a healer
North Korean Olympic ice hockey players arrive in South