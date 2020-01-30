By By Ken Hanly 37 mins ago in World Former Air Force psychologist Dr. James Mitchell was pressed by lawyers representing alleged plotters of the 9/11 terrorist attacks as to his major part of helping the CIA's rendition, detention, and interrogation program. The Guantanamo interrogation program Mitchell's company was paid more than $80 million for its portion of the program. The program involved at least 119 detainees who were held in agency black sites following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Black sites and enhanced interrogation US and European officials have claimed that "enhanced interrogation" was a euphemism for torture. Those officials include former CIA director Leon Panetta, a Guantanamo prosecutor, and a military tribunal judge. Both former president Obama and his Attorney General Eric Holder also said that certain techniques used amounted to torture. Although they repudiated the use of these techniques no one was prosecuted for their use. Mitchell's role Dr. Mitchell was first hired in April of 2002 as a short term contractor to consult on the interrogation of an Al Qaeda agent Abu Zubaydah. However, by June of the same year, the CIA asked him to help design as well as operate their interrogation program. He and partner Dr. Bruce Jessen then became two of three official CIA waterboarders. Mitchell was paid over $1.4 million and Jessen over $1.2 million from the period 2002 to 2005. Physical techniques they promoted included walling, stress positions, sleep deprivation and more. The two formed the company Mitchell Mitchell who is now 68 insisted that the techniques he used which were derived through retro-engineering material from the military's Dr. Mitchell throughout his testimony condemned those who mistreated detainees whom he claimed were CIA officers operating outside his guidelines. He said there were FBI agents at Guantanamo doing similar work to him. Obama drops contract with Mitchell and Jessen Mitchell notes that the company year-to-year contract was dropped upon the election of Barack Obama. Many thought the waterboarding and other enhanced interrogation techniques were not effective. The Democratic-led Senate Intelligence Committee concluded in 2014 that the enhanced techniques were not either a safe nor effective means of collecting intelligence. However, Republican members and some former CIA directors responded that they had no doubt that the program saved lives and was effective in weakening AL Qaeda. Obama banned the use of the techniques with an executive order in 2009 and in 2015 a law further limited methods of interrogation. However, Guantanamo is still open despite Obama's promise to close it and much international condemnation of the facility. Bush administration.[1][2][3][4][5][6][7] Methods used included beating, binding in contorted stress positions, hooding, subjection to deafening noise, sleep disruption,[8] sleep deprivation to the point of hallucination, deprivation of food, drink, and withholding medical care for wounds, as well as waterboarding, walling, sexual humiliation, subjection to extreme heat or extreme cold, and confinement in small coffin-like boxes.[9][10][11] A Guantanamo inmate's drawings of some of these tortures, to which he himself was subjected, were published in The New York Times.[12] Some of these techniques fall under the category known as "white torture."[13] Several detainees endured medically unnecessary[14] "rectal rehydration", "rectal fluid resuscitation", and "rectal feeding".[15][16] In addition to brutalizing detainees, there were threats to their families such as threats to harm children, and threats to sexually abuse or to cut the throat of detainees' mothers."US and European officials have claimed that "enhanced interrogation" was a euphemism for torture. The two formed the company Mitchell Jessen Associates: "John Bruce Jessen (born July 28, 1949)[1] is an American psychologist who, with James Elmer Mitchell, created the so-called "enhanced interrogation techniques" that were used in the interrogation and torture of CIA detainees, as outlined in the United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence's report on CIA torture.[2] In that report, he was mentioned under the pseudonym "Hammond Dunbar." His company, Mitchell Jessen and Associates, earned US$81 million for its work.[3]" The two were also given an agreement that protected them from legal liability for their action. A Senate committee released a report showing the connection between the enhanced interrogation techniques and the SERE program: "December 9, 2014, the United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence released a report further confirming the use of SERE tactics in interrogations.[22] The contractors who developed the "enhanced interrogation techniques" received US$81 million for their services, out of an original contract worth more than US$180 million. NBC News identified the contractors, who were referred to in the report via pseudonyms, as Mitchell, Jessen & Associates from Spokane, Washington, which was run by two psychologists, John "Bruce" Jessen and James Mitchell. Jessen was a senior psychologist at the Defense Department who taught special forces on how to resist and endure torture. The report states that the contractor "developed the list of enhanced interrogation techniques and personally conducted interrogations of some of the CIA's most significant detainees using those techniques. The contractors also evaluated whether the detainees' psychological state allowed for continued use of the techniques, even for some detainees they themselves were interrogating or had interrogated." Mitchell, Jessen & Associates developed a "menu" of 20 enhanced techniques including waterboarding, sleep deprivation and stress positions."Mitchell notes that the company year-to-year contract was dropped upon the election of Barack Obama. He said: "They were being pressured by the White House and the Senate, and for the convenience of the government, they said that they were going to cancel our contract. It was canceled after we’d been told it had been renewed.”Many thought the waterboarding and other enhanced interrogation techniques were not effective. The Democratic-led Senate Intelligence Committee concluded in 2014 that the enhanced techniques were not either a safe nor effective means of collecting intelligence. However, Republican members and some former CIA directors responded that they had no doubt that the program saved lives and was effective in weakening AL Qaeda. Obama banned the use of the techniques with an executive order in 2009 and in 2015 a law further limited methods of interrogation. However, Guantanamo is still open despite Obama's promise to close it and much international condemnation of the facility. In January of 2018 US President Trump issued an executive order that will keep the facility open indefinitely. As of May 2018 there were just 40 inmates left at the facility.