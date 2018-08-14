Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFormer Brazil finance minister charged with corruption

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Former Brazil finance minister Guido Mantega was indicted Monday on money laundering and other charges as part of the corruption scandal that has rocked the country's business and political elites.

Mantega, 69, is accused of taking money from construction giant Odebrecht in exchange for helping to advance legislation that favored the company, Judge Sergio Moro wrote.

It is the first time Mantega has been charged in the so-called "Operation Car Wash", a vast probe of a pay-to-play relationship between Brazilian companies and politicians centered around the state oil company Petrobras.

Mantega was finance minister during the second term of now jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and continued to hold the post under Lula's successor Dilma Rousseff.

More about Brazil, Corruption
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ripple (XRP) price continues down with no sign of recovery
Omarosa's White House recordings fuel Trump woes
Bitcoin price survives weekend above $6,000 level
Carolyn Marie discusses breakthrough studio album, Taylor Swift Special
Badflower talks new single 'Ghost,' record deal and Cyndi Lauper Special
Alaska's North Slope hit by magnitude 6.4 earthquake
SpaceX vows manned flight to space station is on track
Mexico's largest wind farm inaugurated on Monday
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin gravely ill, 'in hospice care'
Rudolf Schenker of The Scorpions talks about 'Crazy World' Tour Special