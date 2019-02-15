Footballer Sala's body arrives in Argentina

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFootballer Sala's body arrives in Argentina

Listen | Print
By Alexandre PEYRILLE (AFP)     1 hour ago in Sports

The coffin of footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash between Nantes and Cardiff, arrived in Argentina on Friday ahead of his funeral in his hometown of Progreso.

The British Airways flight carrying the body landed shortly after 9:00am (1200 GMT) at Buenos Aires airport. A van waited to drive it for funeral ceremonies in northeastern Santa Fe, the capital of Santa Fe province, before it is returned to the family for final rites on Saturday.

"This is a day of historic grief for Progreso. We could never have imagined this, we are all in a state of shock," Daniel Ribero, president of the San Martin de Progreso club, where Sala played for 10 years.

Sala's body was recovered from the plane wreckage in the English Channel last week. He was flying to his new team, English Premier League side Cardiff City, from his old French club Nantes when his plane went missing on January 21.

The football pitch in San Martin de Progreso where Sala played for 10 years
The football pitch in San Martin de Progreso, where Sala played for 10 years
JUAN MABROMATA, AFP

The 28-year-old died of "head and trunk injuries," an inquest in England heard on Monday.

He was traveling in a light aircraft that disappeared near the British island of Guernsey.

The wreckage was found on the seabed but 59-year-old pilot David Ibbotson remains missing.

Sala's former team gave him a rousing send off on Sunday, playing a French league match in a special all black kit for the occasion, with each player wearing the Argentine's name on the back of their jersey rather than their own.

More about Foot, Arg, Sport, fra, eng
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
IS teen's wish to return stirs UK debate over jihadi brides
Review: Bonnie Tyler rocks on new song 'Hold On,' to release new album Special
Op-Ed: We have a 'national emergency' alright — It's Trump
JP Morgan first major US bank to announce its own cryptocurrency
Venezuela's Guaido challenging Maduro, millennial style
India vows 'heavy price' after deadly Kashmir attack
Footballer Sala's body arrives in Argentina
Dominic Zamprogna returns to 'General Hospital' as Dante
Venezuela Supreme Court orders prosecution of new oil boards
Spanish PM calls snap polls after budget defeat