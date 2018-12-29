Flights suspended at Hanover airport after car on runway

Email
article imageFlights suspended at Hanover airport after car on runway

By AFP     54 mins ago in Travel

Airport traffic was suspended at Hanover airport on Saturday after a car crashed through a barrier onto the runway, police said.

"A security incident occurred at Hanover airport around 15h40 (14H40 GMT). A man broke through a barrier in a car which went onto the runway," Hanover police said on Twitter.

The man, whose car was registered in Poland, was quickly arrested and is being questioned.

Check-in for some flights remained suspended as of 1830 GMT while police investigated.

Part of terminal A was closed but the two other terminals were open, police told German news agency DPA.

Incoming flights were being diverted to other airports.

