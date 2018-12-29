Flights suspended at Hanover airport after car on runway

Airport traffic was suspended at Hanover airport on Saturday after a car crashed through a barrier onto the runway, police said.

"A security incident occurred at Hanover airport around 15h40 (14H40 GMT). A man broke through a barrier in a car which went onto the runway," Hanover police said on Twitter.

The man, whose car was registered in Poland, was quickly arrested and is being questioned.

Check-in for some flights remained suspended as of 1830 GMT while police investigated.

Part of terminal A was closed but the two other terminals were open, police told German news agency DPA.

Incoming flights were being diverted to other airports.