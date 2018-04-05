Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFlight returns to Singapore after alleged bomb threat

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A flight operated by budget airline Scoot was Thursday escorted back to Singapore by fighter jets after a passenger allegedly made a bomb threat, police and the airline said.

The flight bound for Hat Yai in Thailand landed safely at the city-state's Changi Airport at 3:23 pm (0723 GMT), said an airline statement.

It had taken off from Singapore about two hours earlier, the city-state's Straits Times newspaper reported.

It was escorted by Singapore air force fighter jets, said Scoot, which is the budget arm of Singapore Airlines. The Straits Times said this was usual procedure for such incidents.

"Scoot flight TR634 bound for Hat Yai has returned to Changi Airport due to an alleged bomb threat on board," said the airline statement.

"We're working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests."

Singapore police said in a statement that "a report was received regarding an alleged bomb threat made by a passenger on board flight TR634.

"Police officers are currently conducting checks."

More about Singapore, Aviation, scoot
More news from
Latest News
Top News
EU tracking 65,000 migrant smugglers: Europol
Estonia calls for deployment of US troops, Patriot missiles
Review: BBMak will melt your heart with 'Back Here,' hints at new music Special
Giant refiner gets EPA 'hardship' exemption from biofuel rules
Russia gulag historian awaits verdict in 'sham' trial
Fear and isolation for Myanmar's remaining Rohingya
Bollywood star Salman Khan sentenced to five years for killing antelopes
Trump orders National Guard to Mexican border
Climate change makes mountain tops bloom, for now
OECD paper warns that automation puts 66 million jobs at risk