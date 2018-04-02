Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFive Shabaab killed in US strike in Somalia: US military

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A US air strike against Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia has killed five "terrorists," the US military announced Monday.

The strike occurred Sunday near a small village called El Buur, located some 235 miles (375 kilometers) northeast of the capital Mogadishu. It is the seventh time this year that the US has struck Shabaab.

US Africa Command said the strike had been conducted in coordination with the Somali government, "killing five terrorists and destroying one vehicle."

The Al-Qaeda linked Shabaab was pushed out of the Somali capital in 2011 -- and subsequently other towns and cities -- by soldiers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

But the Islamists still hold sway in large parts of the countryside and launch regular gun and bomb attacks on government, military and civilian targets in Mogadishu and ambushes on military convoys and outposts.

Separately on Sunday, heavily armed Shabaab militants attacked an AMISON military camp outside Mogadishu, killing four Ugandan peacekeepers, according to the Ugandan military.

More about Somalia, Unrest, US, Military, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ethiopia's new PM, in key speech, reaches out to opposition and Eritrea
Baby believed snatched by monkey in India is found dead
Op-Ed: Cometh the Deluge — China hits back with trade tariffs
150 million personal details from nutrition app in data breach
Dell enters emerging connected vehicles segment
Telegram messenger service raises $1.7 billion from cryptocoin
Interview: Deep learning can aid a company's IT infrastructure Special
Blockchain's impact on the supply chain space: Interview Special
French led blockchain technology innovation
Nelson Mandela's ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81