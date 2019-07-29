Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFive protesters shot dead in Sudan town: doctors committee

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Five protesters including four students were shot dead and several wounded at a rally in a town in central Sudan on Monday, a doctors committee linked to the protest movement said.

"Five martyrs succumbed to direct wounds from sniper bullets during a peaceful rally in Al-Obeid," the committee said in a statement.

The reason for the rally was not immediately clear but it came as protest leaders and the ruling generals prepare to resume talks in Khartoum on Tuesday.

The two sides are to meet to resolve remaining issues concerning the transfer of power from the ruling military council to a new civilian administration.

The generals and protest leaders agreed on July 17 to form a new joint civilian-military governing body that would install an overall civilian rule in the country.

That is the main demand of a nationwide protest movement that led to the April ouster of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir and has since demanded that the military council which took his place cede power to civilians.

More about Sudan, Unrest, Demonstration, Shooting
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: The West is fading in ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ Special
Boy, 6, among 3 killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
Cuba expands internet access, but under a very wary eye
Taliban spokesperson claims significant progress in talks with US
Review: Michael Andrew makes history at the 2019 FINA World Championships Special
Cambodia buying 'tens of thousands' of Chinese weapons: PM
Review: Sandi Morris wins 2019 USA Track and Field Championships in Iowa Special
Review: No one can outrun their pasts in this week’s releases Special
American 16-year-old becomes solo Fortnite champ, winning $3 mn
Op-Ed: Politics vs intelligence — Coats goes, replaced by a politician?