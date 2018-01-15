Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image14 injured in suspected gas explosion in Belgium's Antwerp

Listen | Print
By AFP     14 hours ago in World

Fourteen people were taken to the hospital, including one in critical condition, after an explosion collapsed or severely damaged buildings in Belgium's port city of Antwerp, said police, who ruled out terrorism as a cause.

Belgium's French-language broadcaster RTBF reported that a gas leak was suspected as the cause of the blast at around 9:30pm (2030 GMT) Monday, though it had yet to be confirmed.

Police said in a statement that 14 people were taken to hospitals, including one in critical condition and five in a serious condition.

They said emergency services pulled several people from the debris of the buildings in the Paardenmarkt area of central Antwerp, a Dutch-speaking northern city, but could not rule out finding others as searches continued.

Several buildings either collapsed or were badly damaged in the explosion on Monday night.
Several buildings either collapsed or were badly damaged in the explosion on Monday night.
DIRK WAEM, BELGA/AFP

Police said the explosion was not related to terrorism, while Belgium has been on a high state of alert since 16 people were killed in suicide bombings in the capital Brussels in March 2016.

Several buildings either collapsed or were badly damaged in the blast, police said.

More about Belgium, Explosion
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Model harassment claims cloud Paris men's fashion week
Minorities in north Iraq look to post-jihadist future
China economy beat expectations in 2017: AFP survey
Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries dies at 46
Canadian ex-Afghan captive remains jailed awaiting hearing
Review: Jacob Young incredible on 'Better Than a Love Song' single Special
Torture probe launched after 13 siblings held captive in US home
Colleges and universities might become obsolete due to AI
As coal declines, renewables take over U.S. electrical generation
Brick-and-mortar stores using sensors to track customer activity