Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFive evacuated from Athens hotel fire

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Travel

Five people were safely evacuated Thursday from a fire at a four-star Athens hotel that was swiftly brought under control, state agency ANA said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire at the Athenaeum Palace broke out in a small first-floor kitchen but the amount of smoke gave the impression that it was at the sixth floor, ANA said.

Two people were evacuated from a stairwell and three from a balcony, it said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The fire department said it had dispatched 12 fire engines and more than 30 firefighters to the scene, on one of the capital's busiest highways.

More about Greece, Tourism, Hotels, Fire
More news from
Latest News
Top News
N.Korea warns Trump it will use 'corresponding' force if attacked
Criss Angel shares news that his son's cancer has returned
'In cold blood': Syria Kurds say killed, robbed by Turkey proxies
2020 Fintech predictions from Marqeta Special
Amid impeachment drama, Trump lawyer Giuliani back in Ukraine
Trump on quest for foreign wins — and drama — in election year
NATO names China explicitly as a foe of the alliance
NASA to launch first all-Mexican AzTechSat-1 satellite to ISS
Sweaty Betty's suffers eCommerce data breach Special
Trump abruptly leaves NATO early after 'mocking' video emerges