Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFirst ever tweet turns 15 years old

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in Internet

Fifteen years ago Jack Dorsey typed out a banal message -- "just setting up my twttr" -- which became the first ever tweet, launching a global platform that has become a controversial and dominant force in civil society.

The short tweet on March 21, 2006 by the Twitter CEO is now being sold at auction, with bidding reaching $2.5 million.

It has been a long, strange journey for the social network, which in January deleted former president Donald Trump's account after he was blamed for inciting the violent insurrection on the US Capitol in January by extremist supporters seeking to overturn his election loss.

The banning of a head of state from the platform was both welcomed and denounced in a sign of the thin line Twitter and other social media networks often try to walk between neutrality, freedom of expression, and moderation and prevention of abuse.

Bidding on Dorsey's tweet ends later Sunday. He has said he will donate the funds to charity.

Dorsey's tweet will be sold as an NFT, or a non-fungible token.

NFTs use the same blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies to turn anything from art to sports trading cards into virtual collector's items that cannot be duplicated.

More about USA, Internet, Technologies
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Turkey's jailed Kurdish leader accuses Erdogan of power grab
Eric Nelsen opens up about '1 Night in San Diego' comedy film Special
Biden 'disappointed' as Turkey quits domestic violence treaty
Brazil's Bolsonaro takes birthday swipe at Covid restrictions
Clinical trials are adapating with new tech in the COVID era
Elijah Noll of American Teeth talks new music, and digital age Special
What's happening today with N.B.'s mystery neurological disease
Fear the smart city? New standard addresses privacy concerns
Arab author, women's rights icon Saadawi dies in Cairo
Review: Emma Samms, MBE puts on superb 'Dynasty' virtual reunion event Special