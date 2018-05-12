Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFirst China-made aircraft carrier starts sea trials: state media

Listen | Print
By AFP     46 mins ago in World

China's first domestically manufactured aircraft carrier started sea trials on Sunday, state media said, as the country prepares to add a second such warship to its naval fleet.

The carrier, known only as "Type 001A", set out for the trials on Sunday morning, according to official news agency Xinhua, while state broadcaster CCTV said the ship left a port in northeastern China around 6.45 am (2245 GMT Saturday).

Expected to be commissioned by 2020, the ship will give China a second aircraft carrier to beef up its navy as it asserts its claims in the disputed South China Sea and seeks to deter any independence movements in Taiwan.

China's sole operational aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, is a repurposed Soviet ship bought from Ukraine, which went into service in 2012.

The possession of a native aircraft carrier places China among the few military powers with such vessels, including the United States, Russia and Britain.

But it would still be no match in size or range to the nuclear-powered vessels of the United States Navy, which has 11 carriers.

Beijing has embarked on an extensive project to build a "blue water" navy and modernise its two million-strong military, the world's largest.

The Type 001A carrier will displace 55,000 tonnes and use conventional rather than nuclear propulsion, according to the defence ministry.

Chinese experts estimates the carrier could be ready for action in about two years after further tests.

More about China, Military, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Trump admin plans US AI economic dominance? Guess again.
Apple teams with Alcoa and Rio Tinto in green aluminum smelting
SpaceX launches Block 5 rocket primed for future crewed missions
US jets intercept Russian bombers off Alaskan coast
Op-Ed: Top 10 Inspirational Moms in Country Music
Decadia talks 40th anniversary 'Grease' show, band's future plans Special
Review: Joan Armatrading will blow you away with 'Not Too Far Away' album Special
LISA will further open new window to understanding the universe
Israel wins Eurovision with #MeToo inspired song
Most artificial intelligence is 'inherently biased'