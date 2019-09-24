Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFirst Arab set for ISS says voyage will make 'history'

Listen | Print
By AFP     24 mins ago in World

The Emirati astronaut who will make history by becoming the first Arab on the International Space Station said Tuesday he had received support from around the world before his "dream" mission.

Hazzaa al-Mansoori, 35, is set to blast into space accompanied by Russia's Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir onboard a Soyuz rocket from Baikonur in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Mansoori, who will spend eight days on the ISS, will be the first Emirati astronaut and the first Arab on the orbiting laboratory, but not the first Muslim.

"It is really an honour and we are looking forward to make this mission successful and to come back with a lot of knowledge," the pilot told a pre-flight news conference.

He said the trip was a milestone for his country and the Arab world.

"This achievement will be in history and it will be continued," he said. "The dream has come true."

Mansoori said that he would record his prayer routine on the ISS and broadcast it to people on Earth.

Russia's Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir are also ISS-bound
Russia's Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir are also ISS-bound
Vyacheslav OSELEDKO, AFP

"As a fighter pilot I already prayed in my aircraft," he said, explaining that he had experience of prayers at high speed.

Mansoori also plans to conduct experiments and said he would take Emirati food with him to share with the crew.

Skripochka, first-time flyer Meir and Mansoori will join a six-member crew on the ISS and for a brief period of time the ISS will be home to nine astronauts.

Meir, 42, said it was "quite an achievement" for the United Arab Emirates to have a man in space, given that its programme is so new.

She said the crew communicated by using "Runglish" - a mixture of Russian and English.

"We still need to work on our Arabic," she joked.

Mansoori is set to return to Earth with NASA's Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin on October 3. Skripochka and Meir are set to remain on the ISS until the spring of 2020.

More about Russia, US, UAE, Space, Iss
More news from
Latest News
Top News
EU loses big Starbucks tax case, wins on Fiat
US demands dramatic reform of global postal union to avoid pull-out
Review: Don Diamont delivers heartbreaking performance on 'B&B' Special
Zimbabwe capital city shuts main water plant, shortages loom
Israeli negotiators seek to break Netanyahu-Gantz deadlock
London repatriates 10% of Thomas Cook's UK customers
The major tech giants who are gobbling up AI startups
Huawei exec in Canada court seeking to quash extradition
Trump slammed for trolling Greta Thunberg climate speech
7 children among 16 killed by air strikes in Yemen