A forest fire in northeastern Spain on the French border forced authorities to shut a highway linking the two countries on Saturday at the height of a heatwave, firefighters said.

"We're working together with French firefighters on a fire at la Jonquera," they said on Twitter.

The firefighters in Catalonia said they were aided by six water-dropping planes and helicopters.

They added the blaze was under control.

The fire comes as France experiences the summer's busiest day on the roads, as July holiday-makers return home and those who vacation in August depart.