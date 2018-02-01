Email
article imageFidel Castro's eldest son commits suicide: Cuba state media

Listen
By AFP     7 hours ago in World

The eldest son of the late Cuban president Fidel Castro committed suicide on Thursday, state media reported. He was 68 years old.

"Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, who had been treated by a group of doctors for several months due to deep depression, took his life this morning," Cuba's official newspaper Granma reported.

"Fidelito" -- as he was known on island nation -- had initially been hospitalized for his condition and then continued with outpatient follow-ups.

Born on September 1, 1949, he was the son of the revolutionary Castro's first marriage to Mirta Diaz-Balart.

A scientist who trained in the former Soviet Union, Fidel Jr helped usher in the development of a nuclear power program in the Communist-ruled country.

At the time of his death he had served as a scientific adviser to the Cuban government and was vice president of the country's Academy of Sciences.

Funeral arrangements will be made by the family, state media said.

More about Cuba, Politics, Castro, Suicide
