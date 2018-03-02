Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFiancee of slain Slovak journalist buried in wedding gown

Listen | Print
By AFP     9 hours ago in World

The fiancee of a slain Slovak investigative journalist was laid to rest in her wedding gown on Friday, as hundreds of mourners flocked to her funeral in the northern Slovak town of Gregorovce, local media reported.

Police found journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, both 27, shot dead at their home near the capital Bratislava on Sunday.

The murders have sparked nationwide protests and a wave of international condemnation amid concerns about media freedom and corruption in Slovakia.

Kuciak was gunned down as he was about to publish an article that raised possible political links to Italian businessmen with alleged ties to Calabria's notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia supposedly operating in Slovakia.

Slovak police on Thursday detained several Italian businessmen named by Kuciak in his explosive report published posthumously earlier this week.

Kuciak died from a gunshot wound to the chest while Kusnirova was shot in the head, police said.

The couple were to be wed in May. Kuciak's funeral will be held on Saturday in the northern village of Stiavnik, near the Czech border.

Addressing mourners gathered in the local Roman Catholic church in Gregorovce, the priest performing Kusnirova's funeral called the mafia "an institutionalised evil", adding that "only the devil can kill young people".

Thousands were expected to attend candlelit anti-corruption protests and memorials across Slovakia on Friday evening, as well as in cities outside the country including Prague, London and The Hague.

More about Slovakia, Politics, Murder, Media, Italy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin breaks through $11,000 but then falls back
Ben Harper talks new album, working with Charlie Musselwhite Special
Review: Jeff Coffey shines on liberating new single 'Got to Get Away' Special
Op-Ed: Mark Carney launches attack on cryptocurrencies
Electrolux puts $250 million investment in U.S. plant on hold
Country star Larry Gatlin to appear on 'Fox & Friends'
Microsoft co-founder launches $125m fund to teach AI common sense
Mexican directors dazzle abroad — in Mexico, not so much
More outdoors retailers joining the 'sea of change' over guns
Artificial intelligence is set to change e-learning