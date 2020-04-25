Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFears raised in Iran of 'fresh outbreak' of virus

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Iranian health officials Saturday raised fears of a "fresh outbreak" of coronavirus cases in their country, which has paid the deadliest price in the Middle East from the pandemic.

As the predominantly Shiite country marked the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a day later than much of the Muslim world, another 76 fatalities were declared, raising Iran's official death toll to 5,650.

Iran has in phases since April 11 allowed the reopening of a number of businesses that were closed as part of measures to curb COVID-19.

The spread of the disease has slowed since the start of April, but Alireza Zali, the anti-coronavirus coordinator for the capital, on Saturday criticised "hasty reopenings".

They could "create new waves of sickness in Tehran and complicate efforts to bring the epidemic under control", he said, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said Iran has now recorded 89,328 cases of COVID-19, including 1,134 over the past 24 hours, since its first case in February.

The number of Iranian casualties is widely thought to be much higher, however.

Jahanpour reiterated that social distancing and hygiene measures to guard against the novel coronavirus needed to remain in place.

The ministry's infectious diseases department head, Mohammad Mehdi Gouya, warned of "signs of a fresh outbreak" in provinces such as Gilan and Mazandaran in the north and Qom in central Iran "where we made great efforts to control the epidemic".

Iran, already weakened by tough US sanctions, has struggled to contain the virus outbreak since reporting its first cases on February 19 -- two deaths in the Shiite holy city of Qom.

More about Health, Virus, Iran
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Kristin Koch talks about virtual proms, coping amid the pandemic Special
Hopes grow for antibody tests, but experts urge caution
Venezuelan oil price falls below $10, lowest level in 20 years
Why has Spain been hit so hard by the coronavirus pandemic?
Payment processor exposes 2.5 million credit card transactions Special
Johnson under pressure to explain UK virus plan on return to work
Op-Ed: Why didn't more New Yorkers get COVID-19?
Tunisia hopes novel methods will aid virus fight
In Mexico, 'lucha libre' masks en vogue in virus fight
DR Congo police arrest sect leader after deadly raid