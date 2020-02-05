Far-right upsets German vote for regional premier

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFar-right upsets German vote for regional premier

Listen | Print
By AFP     53 mins ago in Politics

The tiny central state of Thuringia broke a German political taboo Wednesday when a candidate for the regional premiership was unexpectedly heaved into office with help from the far-right AfD party.

Thomas Kemmerich, a politician from the economically liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), scored 45 votes, leapfrogging incumbent Bodo Ramelow of the Left party by one vote.

"This is the first time in the history of modern Germany that a state premier has been elected with AfD votes," political scientist Andre Brodocz told broadcaster MDR.

The AfD's own candidate received zero votes, indicating the party's state legislators aligned as a bloc behind Kemmerich.

While the vote was secret, the liberal candidate must also have enjoyed support from lawmakers belonging to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU, as well as his FDP stablemates.

Media were quick to describe the event as a "political earthquake", as mainstream parties had so far refused to countenance working with anti-immigration, anti-Islam and anti-EU AfD at any level.

The dam breaking in Thuringia is all the more surprising to observers as the AfD's leader there, Bjoern Hoecke, is one of the party's most radical figures, heading a loose movement within the party known as the "Wing".

He has called for a "180 degree turn" in Germany's culture of remembrance for the Holocaust and other crimes of the Nazis, which form a central pillar of the country's post-World War II political life.

But Thuringia also belongs to Germany's former communist east, where rejection of the far right has not taken such deep roots as in the west in the decades since the country's 1990 reunification.

As in other states, the autumn 2019 state election brought a surge for the AfD.

But in light of the firewall towards the far right, incumbent state premier Ramelow had been widely tipped to be reelected at the head of a minority government.

More about Germany, Politics, Far, Right, afd
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Tokyo Olympic boss 'extremely worried' about deadly virus
Last century's epidemics more deadly than today's
Far-right upsets German vote for regional premier
Baby tests positive for China virus just 30 hours after birth
Op-Ed: Medical flights begin from Houthi-controlled Sanaa in Yemen
In Alibaba's hometown, a grim message: 'don't go out'
Review: Adam Lambert and Nile Rodgers release hypnotic single 'Roses' Special
Il Volo talks about Radio City show, Barbra Streisand, and fans Special
Trump set for Senate acquittal in boost to reelection campaign
Op-Ed: Saudi newspaper article suggests abandoning the Hadi government