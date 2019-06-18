Far-right UK student jailed over Prince Harry online posts

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFar-right UK student jailed over Prince Harry online posts

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Internet

A far-right university student who called Prince Harry a race traitor and created an image of him with a pistol to his head was on Tuesday jailed in Britain for more than four years.

Michal Szewczuk, 19, posted the image, which also featured a blood-splattered swastika, on microblogging platform Gab in August last year, months after the prince married mixed-race actress Meghan Markle.

The post included the phrase "See Ya Later Race Traitor".

Szewczuk, who was jailed for four years and three months, pleaded guilty to two counts of encouraging terrorism and five counts of possession of terrorist material, including the White Resistance Manual and an Al-Qaeda manual.

The teenager moved to Britain from Poland when he was 10, and now lives in Leeds in northern England.

He was sentenced at the London's Old Bailey court alongside 18-year-old Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, who admitted two counts of encouraging terrorism after the pair engaged in the same online chatrooms.

Judge Rebecca Poulet called the posts "abhorrent as well as criminal by reason of their clear intention to encourage terrorist acts".

"Individuals were urged to go out and commit appalling acts of violence on others for no reason that can ever be understood by any right-thinking individuals," she added.

Dunn-Koczorowski received an 18-month jail term.

More about Britain, Poland, Court, Far, Right
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Larger than life: Britain's Boris Johnson
Donald Trump cuts off aid to three Central American states
How cryptocurrencies can replace other pay options
Op-Ed: Bitcoin trending up still breaking $9,000 and then some
With 'Libra,' Facebook takes on the world of cryptocurrency
Michelle Stafford back as Phyllis in 'The Young and The Restless'
Turkey says US ultimatum over S-400 'not in spirit of alliance'
Preview: The 9th Annual Long Island Hospitality Ball in Woodbury
Op-Ed: US — Iran best and worst case scenarios — Leading to war?
Far-right UK student jailed over Prince Harry online posts