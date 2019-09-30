Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFactory fire kills 19 in east China: official

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A factory fire has killed 19 people in east China, local authorities said Monday, in the latest deadly incident to hit the country's industrial sector.

The fire broke out on Sunday at a factory in Ninghai county, eastern Zhejiang province, said the local government on its official Twitter-like Weibo account.

The incident, which is under investigation, occurred at a facility owned by the Ruiqi Daily Necessities Company.

Among eight people rescued from the fire, three were injured and sent to hospital for medical treatment, said Ninghai authorities.

It made for a deadly weekend in China ahead of the communist-led country's 70th-anniversary celebrations on Tuesday.

A packed bus collided with a truck in eastern Jiangsu province on Saturday, killing 36 people.

Industrial accidents are common in China, where safety regulations are often poorly enforced.

In March, a blast at a chemical plant in eastern Jiangsu province killed 78 people and injured hundreds.

Four months later in July, a huge explosion left 15 dead at a gas plant in central China.

Last November, a truck carrying combustible chemicals exploded at the entrance of a chemical factory in Zhangjiakou, a northern Chinese city that will host the 2022 Winter Olympics, killing 23 people and injuring 22 others.

More about China, Fire
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Iranian Iraq ambassador warns US troops would be targets in a war
Mariella Stockmal talks Global Business and Risk and digital age Special
Review: Adam Lambert, Queen fantastic at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival Special
New partnership for blockchain technology of electric systems
Samsung unveils 'the car of the future' Special
Reinforced grave, tamper-proof casket: battle for Mugabe's corpse
In Syria's Aleppo, reconstruction makes slow start
Trump wants to meet whistleblower in Ukraine scandal
Op-Ed: Trump's stooge Rudy Giuliani is the only show in town on Sunday
Roman Temple of Mithras lies beneath Bloomberg HQ in London Special