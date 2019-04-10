Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFacebook ordered to pay 30,000 euros in France over 'abusive' usage terms

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A French court has ordered Facebook to pay 30,000 euros ($34,000) over "abusive" terms-of-use agreements that people had to accept in order to access their social media accounts, the consumer group which filed the lawsuit said Wednesday.

The ruling came as France's consumer protection agency said it and the European Commission had secured Facebook's agreement to "significantly modify its terms of use" by the end of June.

They will include "clear language" spelling out that Facebook makes money by allowing targeted advertising based on the contents of a user's profile, the DGCCRF agency said.

The UFC-Que Choisir consumer group filed its case in 2014, saying 430 clauses in Facebook's user agreement were abusive, including keeping and selling data indefinitely, even after an account is closed, and changing the terms of use without informing people.

A Facebook spokesman said the case involved terms of use that have since been modified.

"Guaranteeing the transparency of our tools and services, and providing clear information to our users, is essential for Facebook," he said.

The ruling follows similar 30,000 euro fines against Google announced last month, and Twitter in August. Both were lodged by UFC-Que Choisir.

More about France, US, Internet, Consumers, Trial
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: Preventing hospital outbreaks with surveillance technology Special
Iraq offers to try foreign IS suspects, for a price
Bryton James talks 2019 Emmy nod and 'The Young and The Restless' Special
'King Bibi': perennial survivor Netanyahu comes out ahead
Scientists set to reveal first true image of black hole
Antarctic's giant sea spiders show resilience to warming waters
Projected results of Israel election
The real deal: astronomers deliver first photo of black hole
Executive order would void states' rights to use Clean Water Act
The Marshall Tucker Band to play The Paramount in 2019 tour