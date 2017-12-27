Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageExtreme-left group claims Athens court bomb

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

An extreme-leftist group Wednesday claimed the bombing last week of an Athens courthouse, which caused damage but no casualties, saying the blast was part of its fight against "bourgeois justice" in Greece.

The Popular Fighters Squad (OLA), founded in 2013, had been the police's main suspect following Friday's blast.

The explosion occurred outside the Athens appeals court after calls warning of a bomb were made to media outlets, police said.

The blast broke several windows and caused extensive damage to the court's front entrance, where part of the first floor appeared to have collapsed.

Windows at nearby buildings were also shattered.

The attack occurred amid a bitter row over foreclosures on properties whose owners have longstanding debts to Greek banks.

The government has proposed new legislation which toughens rules against anti-foreclosure protesters, and the bill was approved by parliament last week.

Foreclosure sales are now increasingly being held online after successive protests, spearheaded by leftist groups, blocked property auctions over the past year.

The OLA carried out shooting attacks against the Israeli embassy in Athens in 2014 and the German ambassador's residence in 2013.

More about Greece, Bombing, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Amazon considers entering insurtech market
Elon Musk 'promises' he will build a Tesla pickup truck
Review: A pleasant evening with Petula Clark in New York City Special
DRC steps up arrests of S.Sudan refugees to weed out rebels
Genetic testing affected by what insurance companies get to see
Russia loses contact with Angolan satellite: space industry source
Errors found with U.S. health data impact on insurance
Hitler's Nazi-parade Mercedes set for US auction
Armenia looks to solar energy to move out of Russia's shadow
Obama warns of social media dangers, in interview with Prince Harry