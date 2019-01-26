Email
article imageTwo injured in Nairobi explosion: police

By AFP     47 mins ago in World

Two people suffered light injuries in an explosion in central Nairobi on Saturday, police said, with the Kenyan capital on edge nearly two weeks after a jihadist attack claimed 21 lives.

Philip Ndolo, regional police commander, said a roadside vendor was given a "small box" to transport in his cart by a "Somali gentleman" which exploded.

The Somali pretended to have forgotten his identity papers and told the vendor he was fetching them and left, police said. The blast then happened near a restaurant and a bus station.

"We have slight injuries to the vendor, on the right hand, and slight injuries to the newspaper vendor (who was nearby) on the right leg," he said.

An AFP journalist at the scene said the area had been cordoned off by police, who were conducting a search near a metal handcart.

Islamist militants carried out an attack and almost 20-hour siege this month of the DusitD2 hotel and office complex in Nairobi involving a suicide bomber and four gunmen who were all killed by security forces.

