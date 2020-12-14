Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageExplosion rocks Singapore-flagged tanker off Saudi port

Listen | Print
By Anuj Chopra (AFP)     4 hours ago in World

An explosion rocked a Singapore-flagged oil tanker off the Saudi port city of Jeddah Monday, the vessel's owner said, in the latest in a series of attacks on energy infrastructure in the kingdom.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast on the tanker BW Rhine, but it comes as Iran-backed Huthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen step up cross-border attacks against Saudi targets in retaliation for a five-year military campaign led by Riyadh.

"BW Rhine has been hit from an external source whilst discharging at Jeddah... causing an explosion and subsequent fire onboard," its owner, Singapore-based shipping company Hafnia, said in a statement.

"The crew have extinguished the fire with assistance from the shore fire brigade and tug boats, and all 22 seafarers have been accounted for with no injuries," it added.

Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm the blast off Jeddah, a key Red Sea port and distribution centre for oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Hafnia reported "hull damage" in the blast, which struck just after midnight on Monday, and did not rule out the possibility of an oil spill.

"It is possible that some oil has escaped from the vessel, but this has not been confirmed and instrumentation currently indicates that oil levels on board are at the same level as before the incident," Hafnia said.

Dryad Global, a London-based maritime intelligence firm, also reported the latest explosion, saying it struck a vessel while "carrying out operations within the main tanker anchorage at the Saudi Aramco Jeddah port".

But it identified the Dominican-flagged tanker Desert Rose or the Saudi-flagged Al Amal Al Saudi as the possible targets.

- Series of attacks -

The incident comes after an explosion last month rocked a Greek-operated oil tanker docked at Saudi Arabia's southern port of Shuqaiq, an attack that a Riyadh-led military coalition blamed on Yemen's Huthi rebels.

No injuries were reported in that blast on the Maltese-flagged Agrari tanker, according to its Greece-based operator TMS Tankers.

Last month, the Huthi rebels said they struck a plant operated by Saudi Aramco Jeddah with a Quds-2 missile. Aramco said that strike tore a hole in an oil tank, triggering an explosion and fire.

The incidents, which underscore the vulnerability of Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, come as the Huthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the military campaign in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia is stuck in a military quagmire in Yemen, which has been locked in conflict since the rebels took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014 and went on to seize much of the north.

Riyadh led a coalition that intervened to support the internationally recognised government the following year, but the conflict has shown no signs of abating since.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused regional rival Iran of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Huthis, a charge Tehran denies.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced in Yemen's war, which the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

More about Saudi, Singapore, Maritime, Explosion
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Shaun Paul Piccinino talks 'A California Christmas' on Netflix Special
In birthplace of Tunisia's revolution, few jobs and little hope
Coronavirus detection in wastewater aids case count assessment
Eric Martsolf talks 'Day of Our Lives,' 'Ride Share,' fan events Special
Storms help Australia contain UNESCO heritage island fire
Essential Science: Solar System’s first superhighway mapped out
Inspired by Mao, Wuhan river swimmers 'reborn' after virus lockdown
Elderly Ethiopian refugees in Sudan long for home
Trump tweets he is vetoing Defense Spending Bill
US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on