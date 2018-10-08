Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageExplosion and fire at Canada's largest oil refinery: media

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

An explosion and fire ripped through Canada's largest refinery Monday in what the company that owns it called a "major incident."

It was not known if there were casualties from the blast and fire at the Irving Oil refinery in St. John's, New Brunswick.

Images posted on social media networks showed intermittent flames and a column of black smoke rising from the refinery, the country's largest with a production capacity of 300,00 barrels of refined products a day.

Rob Beebe, who lives near the refinery, told Radio Canada he felt his house shake, followed by a blast.

The company confirmed on Twitter that a "major incident" occurred at the refinery.

"We are actively assessing the situation at this time and will share more information when available," it said.

More about Canada, Explosion, Refinery, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Cameroon faces long wait for presidential results
France Joli to play 'Disco Inferno' at Resorts World Casino
Essential Science: New cement paste gets stronger when it cracks
Review: W&W starts new rave movement with infectious 'Rave Culture' track Special
Mexican couple found with body parts are suspects in 10 murders
Russian historians use Nazi photo to locate Stalin-era mass graves
After tense Germany trip, Erdogan set for warm reception in Hungary
Russian trust in Putin plunges to 39 percent
Review: Country star Julie Roberts releases empowering book about life Special
Explosion and fire at Canada's largest oil refinery: media