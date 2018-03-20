Email
article imageExpelled Russian diplomats leaving London embassy

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Diplomats expelled from the Russian embassy in London began leaving the building with their families and luggage on Tuesday, AFP journalists witnessed.

Britain has thrown out 23 Russian diplomats over the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4.

As people began streaming out of the embassy in a plush part of central London close to Kensington Palace, they hugged as they stood with their luggage outside the building.

Some were seen holding pet carriers as they made their way to the three cars, five people carriers and two small coaches waiting.

Some were seen holding pet carriers as they made their way to the three cars, five people carriers and two small coaches waiting.
Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS, AFP

People standing outside the embassy waved them off as the vehicles bearing diplomatic plates pulled away.

Families were seen waving from the windows of the coach, as children inside the coach took pictures on their mobile phones.

