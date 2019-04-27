Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageExiled Islamist leader to be buried in Algeria Saturday

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Abassi Madani, founder of Algeria's banned Islamic Salvation Front (FIS), will be buried in the capital Algiers on Saturday days after his death in Qatar where he lived in exile, a security source said.

Madani had called for armed struggle in 1992 after Algeria's military scrapped the country's first multi-party parliamentary election which the FIS had won, and pushed for the creation of an Islamic state in the North African nation.

"Abassi Madani will be buried today Saturday in the El Alia cemetery," in an eastern suburb of the capital near the airport, a security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A source close to the family said Madani's body would arrive from Doha at around 1125 GMT and would be taken to his home in the central Belcourt neighbourhood of Algiers before the burial.

Senior FIS figure El Hachemi Sahnouni said Madani could be buried either at the El Alia cemetery or the Sidi Mohamed cemetery close to his home.

He died in a Doha hospital on Wednesday from a "long illness" at the age of 88, FIS co-founder Ali Belhadj said.

The FIS had been on track to win an absolute majority in the 1991-92 parliamentary election when the army cancelled the second round, triggering a decade of civil war that left 200,000 dead, according to official figures.

Madani had been living in Qatar since 2003. He had fled into exile after serving a 12-year prison sentence in Algeria on charges predating the election.

For Algerians, Madani remained most associated with the bloodletting during the civil war that pitted the security forces against sometimes feuding Islamist armed groups.

He was imprisoned in 1991 and only called for an end to the violence in 1999, when his group said it was laying down its arms.

More about Algeria, Politics, Islamists, madani
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Rob Thomas wows at iHeartRadio album release party in New York Special
Italy's 'zombie' government lurches towards EU vote
Egyptologist in Canada presents theory of two queen rule before Tutankhamun
Parents vote on dropping Michael Jackson's name from his old school hall
Ford under criminal investigation over internal emissions testing
Ginger Diana? Betting hots up on Britain's royal baby
Magnets aid AI achieve efficiency of the human brain
Vanessa A. Williams back on 'Days of Our Lives' as Valerie Grant
Colorado to fine drivers of gas cars who park in EV bays
Apple recalls adapter plugs over safety risks