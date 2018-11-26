Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEx-Trump aide Manafort violated plea agreement by lying: prosecutors

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has violated his plea agreement by lying to investigators, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday.

Manafort had agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia as part of a plea deal in September.

"After signing the plea agreement, Manafort committed federal crimes by lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Special Counsel's Office on a variety of subject matters, which constitute breaches of the agreement," prosecutors said in the court filing.

In the same joint status report, Manafort's legal team pushed back against the government's assertion.

"Manafort has provided information to the government in an effort to live up to his cooperation obligations," it said.

"He believes he has provided truthful information and does not agree with the government's characterization or that he has breached the agreement."

Manafort agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy against the United States and another count of obstruction of justice in a deal to avert a second trial on money laundering and illegal lobbying charges.

Manafort, who worked for the Trump campaign for nearly six months in the middle of 2016, was already convicted in August on eight counts related to financial fraud during a separate jury trial.

But those charges, as well as the counts covered in the plea deal, were unrelated to the campaign.

Instead, they derived from his work for former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Moscow political party between about 2005 and 2014.

More about US, Politics, Investigation, manafort
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: We shouldn’t like coffee, but we do
China orders probe into scientist claims of first gene-edited babies
Are we ready for the Internet of Ears?
After dramatic plunge, InSight Lander sets down on Mars
Chatting with Chase Kalisz: Olympic medalist and world champion Special
Permian Basin shale boom raises spectre of global oil glut
Legalization of cannabis sets Canadian researchers free
General Motors to close plants in Michigan, Ohio and Ontario
Bitcoin recovery short-lived as it drops well below $4,000 again
Canadian workers slam GM plant closure as 'slap in face'