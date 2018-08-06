Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEx-Sao Paulo mayor named as Lula's running mate

Listen | Print
By AFP     57 mins ago in World

Brazil's leftist Workers' Party on Sunday named former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad as the running mate of its charismatic founder Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the October presidential election.

"We are going with Lula and Fernando Haddad," a tweet posted from Lula's official Twitter account read Sunday.

Even though he is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, the Workers' Party nominated former president Lula, 72, as its candidate on Saturday.

He is awaiting a final court judgement on whether he can run. Under current law anyone losing an appeal against a criminal conviction is barred from the ballot.

As a result, despite the leftist leader's almost cult-like backing, all eyes were on the Workers' Party's vice-presidential choice.

That person could end up standing in for Lula, who first governed from 2003 to 2011.

A powerful politician, Haddad has signed on to Lula's legal team, giving him easy access to the prison, and he would be well placed to inherit Lula's electorate.

Despite being behind bars, Lula leads the voting intentions of a third of the electorate, according to polls. However, Haddad draws just one percent support in a scenario without Lula.

Haddad was mayor of Sao Paulo from 2013 to 2017 but failed to win re-election. Before that he was education minister in the governments of Lula and Lula's successor Dilma Rousseff.

More about Brazil, Vote, Lula
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Boyz II Men bring glorious sultry vocals to Long Island Special
How artificial intelligence will disrupt business: Q&A Special
Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls its own over 'interference'
Review: Daphne Willis shows us how to 'Hustle' on new single Special
Trump blames California wildfires on state's environmental laws
Review: Big Shot performs at Mulcahy's in Wantagh for 2018 summer Luau Special
New Canadian radio telescope opens new doors in astrophysics
Bruce Caldwell shares details about pole vault, track and field Special
1,200 tourists being evacuated from Indonesia quake islands: disaster agency
Morocco's ancient city of Volubilis rises again