Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEx-Pinochet colonel captured in Argentina

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Argentina says it has captured a former Chilean army colonel convicted of crimes against humanity during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

Sergio Francisco Jara Arancibia was "one of Chile's most wanted fugitives over murders committed in 1973" Argentina's ministry of security and the nation said, announcing the retired military leader's arrest in Mar del Plata, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) to the south of the capital Buenos Aires on the Atlantic coast.

"The detainee will be extradited to Chile," said the ministry.

Jara Arancibia had been "on the run for more than a year" and was the subject of an international arrest warrant.

He was captured through surveillance of his son's travels around various cities.

Last year, Chile's supreme court found Jara Arancibia guilty of the murder of a doctor and a public official opposed to the bloody regime established by the now-deceased general Pinochet between 1973 and 1990.

According to official statistics, around 3,200 people were killed or disappeared and 38,000 tortured during Pinochet's dictatorship.

Despite being indicted and arrested several times for various crimes and murders, Pinochet died in December 2006 without ever having been convicted.

More about Argentina, dictadura, poltica, militares, ddhh
More news from
Latest News
Top News
New York State considering legalizing recreational marijuana
Robert Lamm of Chicago opens up about 2018 North American Tour Special
Machine learning method for robots to see into the near future
Fresh DNA tests authenticate bones of Russia tsar, family
Neil Jackson talks 'A.I Tales,' future plans and Jessica Chastain Special
Ontario shuts down EV rebates leaving Tesla owners owing $14,000
As ties thaw, Eritrea reopens embassy in Ethiopia
Review: Dave Mason and Steve Cropper bring Rock & Soul Revue to Tarrytown Special
Op-Ed: To 'Make Ontario Great Again' — Doug Ford axes green energy
Utilities in Europe to use long-distance drones for inspections