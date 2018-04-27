Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEx-Guatemala president whose government ended civil war dead at 72

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Former Guatemalan president Alvaro Arzu, whose government signed a peace treaty ending the country's brutal 36-year civil war, died Friday aged 72.

The ex-president and current mayor of the Central American country's capital died in hospital after suffering a heart attack while playing golf, city councilor Rosa Maria Botran confirmed.

In December 1996, Arzu's government and the guerrilla Guatemalan National Revolutionary Unity (URNG) signed a peace accord ending the 1960-1996 civil war. The conflict left 200,000 dead and disappeared, most of them from military repression.

The treaty focused mainly on the recognition as full citizens of indigenous Guatemalans, who account for 60 percent of the population, and the bolstering of civilian power to the detriment of the army.

"Guatemala has lost a great man who dedicated his life to service. Statesman, leader and a true friend," President Jimmy Morales wrote in a tribute on Twitter.

Arzu was a prominent and controversial political figure who was elected mayor of Guatemala City five times.

More about Guatemala, gobierno, poltica, muerte
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Key requirements for remote working success
Israel Defense Minister: Russia is 'very pragmatic' actor in Syria
Chile court offers lifeline to controversial mine project
Protein could stop HPV virus infection
Thessaloniki subway dig unearths secrets of 'city under the city'
Largest mass child sacrifice event may be tied to El Nino
Why customer service agents fail to meet messaging expectations
Amazon on track to become first trillion dollar company
Ripple coin sales rise 83 percent from last quarter
NASA scraps its only planned robotic mission to the Moon