Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEx-Colombia president Uribe faces spying probe: court

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in World

Colombia's Supreme Court on Tuesday announced it is opening an investigation into former president Alvaro Uribe in connection with illegal military spying on journalists and politicians.

A preliminary investigation has been opened against Uribe "as the possible recipient of information provided by illegal military intelligence surveillance in 2019," the Supreme Court said on Twitter.

The magazine Semana revealed in May the existence of a military intelligence network spying on around 130 journalists, politicians, retired soldiers and trade unionists.

One of the soldiers involved in the scandal told the magazine he had been ordered to pass on information collected on a magistrate to "a politician known to the Democratic Center," the ruling party led by Uribe, who was president from 2002 to 2010.

"Another preliminary investigation by an anonymous coward who says that I am the beneficiary of the reports," Uribe said on Twitter.

If evidence is found, the Supreme Court can launch a criminal trial against the former head of state, who is now a senator.

Among those allegedly targeted by the illegal surveillance were New York Times correspondent Nicholas Casey and Jose Miguel Vivanco, executive director of the Americas division of Human Rights Watch.

More about Colombia, Politics, Espionage, Justice, Uribe
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Malaysian beauty queen sorry over racist US protest remarks
Review: Brayden Dunbar releases infectious 'Better Alone' single Special
Hungary haunted by post-WWI 'dismemberment', 100 years on
In DR Congo, denial becomes major obstacle for virus campaign
Tropical Storm Amanda death toll rises to 26 in Central America
Anxiety rises over attacks on media covering US protests
Tents and razor wire: Cyprus struggles with migrant influx
Memory of Rodney King riots looms over LA protests
South Korea approves remdesivir for virus patients
Italy reopens to tourists from Europe