Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEuropeans at UN seek meeting after latest NKorea missile test

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

European powers have requested a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council for Friday after North Korea's latest missile test, which it said was submarine-launched, diplomats said.

The demand from Britain, France and Germany came as the United States and North Korea prepare to resume nuclear talks this week.

North Korea said the test Wednesday of a submarine-launched ballistic missile marked a new phase in its defense capability.

The test was by far the most provocative since Pyongyang began a dialogue with Washington in 2018, and marked a significant step in North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

France, Britain and Germany say keeping up pressure on North Korea is essential.

In late August, they sought a meeting of the Security Council after North Korea tested a new "super large" multiple rocket launcher.

But in the end those three members of the council simply issued a statement calling for continued international sanctions against Pyongyang.

North Korea is under three sets of UN sanctions adopted in 2017 in an effort to force it to give up its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

The sanctions limit North Korea's oil imports and impose bans linked to its exports of coal, fish and textiles.

Since the US-North Korea talks began, Russia and China have been calling for the UN to start lifting sanctions so as to create momentum towards the North's denuclearization. But the United States has refused.

More about diplomatie, NKorea, Nuclear, Un
More news from
Latest News
Top News
UK particle accelerator to reveal secrets of 2,000-year-old papyrus
Taiwan warns Chinese could be barred entry over anti-HK violence
EU girds for trade riposte after US ups ante on tariffs
Review: Alter Bridge releases powerful music video for 'Dying Light' Special
One year from REAL ID deadline, most Americans are without
Saudis deny Houthi claims about capture of Saudi troops
Facebook suffers legal blow in EU court over hate speech
Darwin, Islam: Kosovo imam expelled for accepting both
Israel's parliament sworn in without new government
Review: Carrie Underwood spectacular at Madison Square Garden in New York Special