Eight European countries denounced Tuesday next month's planned elections in two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as "illegitimate" and called on Russia to use its clout to halt them, in a major setback for Moscow.

The countries, which included United Nations Security Council members Britain, France, Poland, Netherlands and Sweden, said the votes would "violate Ukrainian law," and urged Russia to "bring its considerable influence to bear to stop the 'elections' from taking place."

"We condemn the illegitimate 'elections' planned for 11 November in the non-government controlled territories of the so-called 'Luhansk People's Republic' and 'Donetsk People's Republic,'" they added in a statement.

Italy, which held a rotating Security Council seat last year, signed the statement as well, along with Belgium and Germany, which will sit on the UN's highest body in January.

"We urge the separatists to abandon the plans for 'elections,'" the statement added, saying "Russia must play its part by ending its financial and military support to the separatists and withdrawing its armed forces and military equipment from Ukrainian territory."

The European states also voiced fears about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region.

The statement was read out by British envoy Karen Pierce just before the start of a Security Council meeting dedicated to the crisis in the Ukraine.

The Europeans had demanded a closed-door meeting, but Russia insisted on the session being public.

The two separatists entities have said they will hold an election to choose a new leader to replace pro-Russian strongman Alexander Zakharchenko, who was killed in a bomb attack at a Donetsk cafe in August.

The four-year conflict between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army has left more than 10,000 people dead since 2014.