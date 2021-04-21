Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEuropean Parliament, EU member states agree target to cut CO2

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Environment

The European Parliament and EU member states have agreed a target to cut carbon emissions by "at least" 55 percent by 2030, the EU Commission said in a statement released early Wednesday.

The agreement comes after intense negotiations between parliament, who wanted at least 60 percent reduction, and leaders of the member states, who agreed 55 percent in November.

The EU target will be formally incorporated into a "climate law", and comes after months of deadlocked talks that resumed early Tuesday afternoon and continued until after 3am.

"The European Climate Law enshrines the EU's commitment to reaching climate neutrality by 2050 and the intermediate target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels," read the statement.

Portuguese Environment Minister Joao Pedro Matos Fernandes -- whose nation currently holds the rotating EU presidency -- hailed "a strong signal to the whole world" and a goal "now set in stone".

MEP Pascal Canfin, who also chairs the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee, tweeted that the European Parliament "was ready to go for more, but it's a good compromise: #EU will do 2.5 times more until 2030 as it has done in the last 10 years".

But environmental NGOs and green MEPs disagreed, with German politician Michael Bloss tweeting the legislation "does not live up to its ambition".

He added: "This is not the #GreenDeal that we need to tackle the climate crisis and not enough for the Paris Agreement! But we will not stop fighting."

The agreement comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's climate summit, where Washington will unveil its own target.

More about Eu, Climate, Diplomacy, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
White ex-policeman Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder
EU unveils AI rules to temper Big Brother fears
Major UK university hit by cyberattack, stopping classes Special
Paul Telfer talks 'Green Rush' film, inspired by actual events Special
Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd's murder
Sombre mood as grieving Queen Elizabeth II turns 95
The eight contenders for the best picture Oscar
Canada-U.S. border restrictions to remain in place another month
Large-scale Huthi offensive roils Yemen's oil-rich Marib
Verdict reached in George Floyd murder trial