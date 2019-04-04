Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEuropean Parliament approves no-deal Brexit visa waiver

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in Travel

The European Parliament on Thursday approved a law allowing Britons visa-free EU visits even after a "no deal" Brexit, despite a furious dispute over the status of Gibraltar.

The law means British visitors making trips of fewer than 90 days to the Schengen passport-free zone will not need visas, even if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal in place.

The parliament approved the measure by 502 votes to 81, with 29 abstentions, paving the way for millions of British holidaymakers to flock to the beaches of the Mediterranean this summer regardless of the outcome of Brexit.

Implementation will depend on Britain granting EU citizens the same rights in return, but London has said it will do so and the principle of the law has broad support.

But the text of legislation itself triggered a bitter row in Brussels, after member states -- at Spain's urging -- referred in a footnote to the draft to Gibraltar as a "colony of the British crown".

The United Nations does legally list Gibraltar as a "non-self-governing territory", but Britain insists it is part of "the UK family" and that its citizens freely voted to remain British.

Britain's decision to leave the EU has revived controversy over Spain's long-standing claim on the territory, against the backdrop of Spanish elections.

More about Britain, Eu, Politics, Visa
More news from
Latest News
Top News
IS 'caliphate' exodus overwhelms east Syria hospitals
Elon Musk 'elected' chief executive office of Dogecoin altcoin
Behind the Lens: Michael Catalano talks photography, technology Special
Dutch container search reveals rare ancient shipwreck
South Korea launches 5G networks early to secure world first
German far-right sees divided front after European poll
Roads deadlier than guns in Libya
British PM scrambles to avoid chaotic Brexit finale
Trump says NATO has made great strides in ridiculous Afghan war
Making a dent: Japan probe prepares to blast asteroid