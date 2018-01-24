EU voices 'concern' at Romania's judicial reforms

The EU on Wednesday voiced "concern" at Romania's controversial plans for judicial reform, warning against "backtracking" on efforts to fight corruption, in the latest clash between Brussels and the bloc's former communist east.

A package of changes that will curb the powers of the Romanian anti-corruption investigative body has triggered protests, most recently on Saturday when 30,000 demonstrators took to streets in Bucharest.

Brussels has warned Romania it is not doing enough to tackle crime and corruption and bring its legal system up to EU standards, and on Wednesday two of the bloc's most senior figures added their voices to the chorus of criticism.

"We are following the latest developments in Romania with concern," European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and vice president Frans Timmermans said in a joint statement.

"The independence of Romania's judicial system and its capacity to fight corruption effectively are essential cornerstones of a strong Romania in the European Union."

In its annual report on Romania in November, the commission warned the country was in danger of going backwards on commitments it made to reform when it joined the EU in 2007, highlighting judicial independence as a "persistent source of concern".

Juncker and Timmermans said events since the report had "done nothing" to address worries about the legal reforms.

"The commission calls on the Romanian parliament to rethink the course of action proposed, to open up the debate in line with the commission's recommendations and to build a broad consensus on the way forward," they said in their statement.

"The commission again warns against backtracking and will look thoroughly at the final amendments to the justice law, the criminal codes and laws on conflict of interest and corruption to determine the impact on efforts to safeguard the independence of the judiciary and combat corruption."

Romania's left-wing government has defended its reform plans, insisting it was committed to the rule of law and tackling corruption and saying it was open to "real and concrete dialogue" to address concerns.

Brussels is also at loggerheads with other ex Soviet bloc EU states including Poland and Hungary over rule of law issues, media freedoms and treatment of migrants.