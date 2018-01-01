Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU urges Iran to guarantee right to protest

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The EU pushed Iran on Monday to guarantee the right to protest as authorities have moved to crack down on days of unrest across the nation.

Protests broke out Thursday and have quickly grown to become the biggest test for the regime since mass demonstrations in 2009.

"We have been in touch with the Iranian authorities and we expect that the right to peaceful demonstration and freedom of expression will be guaranteed," a spokeswoman for the bloc's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor developments," the spokeswoman added.

The latest demonstrations on Monday came despite President Hassan Rouhani's vow that the nation would deal with "rioters and lawbreakers".

The total death toll linked to the protests currently stands at 13. Authorities have confirmed more than 400 arrests since the outbreak of the unrest, of whom around 100 have been freed.

Rouhani came to power in 2013 promising to mend the economy and ease social tensions, but high living costs and a 12 percent unemployment rate have left many feeling that progress is too slow.

More about Iran, Unrest, Eu
More news from
Latest News
Top News
New cloud consulting service for digital transformation
Space 2018 — India's ambitious Chandrayaan 2 Mission to the moon
Extreme cold sparks chaos in Canada airports
Israel charges Palestinian teen in viral 'slap video'
Essential Science: 3D printed rocket parts now a reality
Smart contract technology set to transform commerce
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12
New automated payment system for airport retail
Review: Creigh Riepe amazing on new radio single 'Day One' Special
Vienna waltzes the world into 2018 with New Year's concert