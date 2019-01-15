Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU urges Britain to make its mind up on Brexit

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

European Union leaders urged Britain Tuesday to decide quickly how it will avoid a "no deal Brexit", after the British parliament rejected a hard-won withdrawal deal.

"I urge the United Kingdom to clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up," warned Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, adding that Brussels would step up contingency planning.

EU Council president Donald Tusk, who represents the leaders of member states, seized upon the failure of Prime Minister Theresa May to sell her Brexit plan to lawmakers to suggest Britain stay in the union.

"If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?" Tusk tweeted.

Juncker, however, stressed the European parliament and institutions will press on with plans to ratify the agreement they signed with May in November last year, hoping to avoid a catastrophic break-up.

"On the EU side, the process of ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement continues," he said.

"The Withdrawal Agreement is a fair compromise and the best possible deal. It reduces the damage caused by Brexit for citizens and businesses across Europe. It is the only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union," Juncker added.

"The risk of a disorderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom has increased with this evening's vote. While we do not want this to happen, the European Commission will continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared."

More about Britain, Politics, Brexit, Eu, Juncker
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Facebook follows Google with funds to support journalism
JPMorgan posts worst bond trading results since financial crisis
Brazil's anti-crime president loosens gun laws
It's unlikely there will be a Chevrolet Volt successor
Macron kickstarts 'great debate' to win back French
Saudi teen refugee, now in Canada, wants to fight for other women
War crimes court acquits Ivory Coast ex-strongman Gbagbo
New South Wales pumps oxygen into rivers as fish die in heatwave
Antarctica ice loss increases six fold since 1979: study
Greek MPs open debate on Tsipras confidence vote