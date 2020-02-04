Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU states urge justice in Myanmar at UN Security Council

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

The UN Security Council's EU member states called Tuesday for Myanmar to bring to justice those who have carried out human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims.

France, Estonia, Germany and Belgium urged Myanmar to comply with measures meant to prevent genocide set forth by the International Court of Justice, in a joint statement issued following a closed-door Security Council meeting.

The text was also signed by former Security Council member and EU state Poland. But it marked the first time the EU members have issued a joint Security Council statement without Britain, which exited the union on Friday.

Britain was among the countries that requested the meeting on Myanmar, alongside France, Germany, Belgium and the United States.

China, an indispensable ally for Myanmar, opposed issuing a joint declaration by the entire council, according to a diplomatic source.

"Myanmar must address the root causes of its conflicts," the joint statement said, urging the southeast Asian nation to take "credible action to bring to justice those responsible for human rights violations."

"Myanmar must also create conditions for and facilitate a voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the Rohingya to Myanmar," they said.

A bloody military crackdown by Myanmar in 2017 sent around 740,000 Rohingya fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh.

Thousands of Rohingya are suspected to have been killed in the crackdown, which has been described by UN investigators as a genocide.

Refugees reported widespread rape and arson in Rakhine state by Myanmar's military and local Buddhist militias.

More about Un, Eu, Myanmar, Politics, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
The threat to Greenland's glaciers lurking beneath the ice
Q&A: Digital transformation of real estate is all about data Special
Il Volo talks about Radio City show, Barbra Streisand, and fans Special
Op-Ed: Saudi newspaper article suggests abandoning the Hadi government
Coronavirus prank forces Jamaica-bound flight back to Canada
HIV drugs touted as weapon in war on coronavirus
US submarine armed with 'low-yield' nuclear weapon, Pentagon says
Kate Linder talks Indie Series nod, 'Studio City,' Opportunitea Special
German court rejects call to remove anti-Semitic church carving
January 2020 warmest on record: EU climate service