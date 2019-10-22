Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU sets up team under Barnier for post-Brexit UK ties

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The European Commission said Tuesday that its Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will head a new team to guide future relations with Britain after it leaves the EU.

Britain is due to leave the union on October 31, but will remain in a transitional relationship for at least 14 months while Brussels and London negotiate a trade deal.

Barnier's "Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom" will be a merger of his team that negotiated the withdrawal agreement and the EU's "Brexit preparedness" team.

"Today's decision takes effect on 16 November 2019 – regardless of developments in the UK," the Commission said, with uncertainty hanging round Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to take Britain out of the EU at the end of the month.

Barnier was appointed Brexit negotiator by the outgoing head of the commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and will be retained by the next president, Ursula von der Leyen, when she takes office.

More about Britain, Eu, Brexit, Politics, Trade
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Canada's Trudeau wins second term but loses popular vote
Review: Beth Maitland has a terrific year on 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Actor Dennis Quaid is engaged to 26-year-old doctoral student
Netanyahu suffers defeat in failing to form Israeli government
In Syria hospital, Kurdish fighters determined despite burns
Trash to treasure: Everest garbage given new lease of life
The big cybersecurity stories you need to know about
The pirarucu: the giant prized fish of the Amazon
Trudeau's Liberals win Canada vote, will form minority govt
Op-Ed: Australian international student scandal – No English, big money