Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU says US needed for Mideast peace but can't do alone

Listen | Print
By AFP     7 hours ago in World

EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini urged US reengagement in the Middle East peace process Wednesday after President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"This is a difficult moment," she said after an extraordinary meeting of international donors in Brussels to discuss the Trump administration's decision to cut aid to the Palestinians.

"If I can put it in a headline, nothing without the United States, nothing with the United states alone," she told a press conference with the visiting foreign minister of Norway, a key donor.

The Palestinians have said the United States can no longer mediate in the Middle East conflict following Trump’s decision on Jerusalem, which they also consider to be their capital.

The row threatens to derail the Trump administration's peace plan, which had been set to be presented to both sides later this year.

The EU is the biggest donor to the Palestinians and has spoken out against Trump's Jerusalem decision.

"For the United States' plan, we'll wait and see. We don't have for the moment details or even a time framework, said Mogherini.

"For us what counts is first and foremost that everybody recognises the United States are essential for any process to realistically have a chance to succeed. But also for our American friends to understand that alone it will be more difficult to achieve anything."

Trump last week accused the Palestinians of disrespecting the US and threatened to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid until they returned to the negotiating table.

Provoking Palestinian outrage, he reaffirmed his Jerusalem decision and said the disputed city had been taken "off the table", despite having previously said his recognition did not preclude later negotiations on its borders.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Eu, US, AID
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Google yanks gay dating app from Indonesia online store
Putin orders alternative Olympic Games for banned athletes
Gasps and awe as supermoon rises over erupting Philippine volcano
Train carrying US Republicans hits truck, killing one person
German who bragged online of child murder sentenced to life
Putin orders sports competition for banned Russian Olympic athletes
Daring Himalayan rescue spotlights Poland's 'Ice Warriors'
Auschwitz survivor warns German parliament of hate's return
AI helped remove over 700,000 malicious Android apps in 2017
Google Brain founder launches $175 million AI fund