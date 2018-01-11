Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageEU's Tusk warns against 'Game of Thrones' in Balkans

Listen | Print
By AFP     13 hours ago in Politics

EU chief Donald Tusk warned Thursday against a "game of thrones" in the Western Balkans, where Brussels is pushing for closer ties with countries that want to join the union.

The European Union is using Bulgaria's six-month presidency of the bloc to try to counter the influence of Russia, Turkey and other countries in an increasingly troubled backyard.

Speaking in Bulgarian at a presidency launch ceremony in Sofia, European Council President Tusk compared the history of the region to the fantasy swords-and-sex television drama Game of Thrones.

"The history of the Balkans is more dramatic and interesting than the screenplay of 'Game of Thrones', even if there are no dragons in it. We would all like it if the present and future of the Balkans were less like dramatic screenplays," Tusk said.

"Stability, security, prosperity -- this is what the people of the whole region deserve. And the EU's purpose is to help make this screenplay a reality," Tusk added.

Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia and Croatia have been the only countries from the region to have achieved EU accession to date.

Sofia hopes to use its EU presidency to reignite accession talks with Montenegro and Serbia, while helping Albania and Macedonia move closer to starting EU membership negotiations.

It will also host the first EU-Balkans summit in 15 years in May.

But the region, which also includes Bosnia, Kosovo and Serbia, has increasingly become bogged down in local disputes and problems with graft and organised crime.

Russia meanwhile has stepped up efforts to reverse a series of setbacks in the region, including Montenegro joining NATO and Macedonia's government moving from a previous pro-Russian stance.

"A Europeanisation of the Balkans is necessary to prevent the Balkanisation of Europe," Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov warned recently.

More about Eu, Balkans, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Walmart announces closing of dozens of Sam's Club stores
'Cute' robots have invaded CES 2018 and they are a big hit
Canada files broad complaint with WTO against U.S.
Czechs weigh pro-Russian incumbent against liberals for president
Facebook partners with SESAC's HFA/Rumblefish to streamline music
As US-Canada tensions mount, Mexico is measured on NAFTA
Op-Ed: Canadian authorities think that Trump may pull the plug on NAFTA
Op-Ed: Ripple's deal with MoneyGram weakens South Korean ban effects
Blue skies in China's capital spark joy, scepticism
Op-Ed: New US nuke doctrine— Careful what you wish for